Atlantic City is home to this great Latinx dining destination

Over a .75 square-mile section of Atlantic City, Hispanic restaurants are offering authentic dishes featuring a diverse selection of South and Central American food.You can find Peruvian favorite ceviche at the Gran Chalan, Salvadorian popusas at El Sabor Salvadoreno or try Honduran baleadas at Rincon Catracho.This year marked the first-ever empanada challenge which included 10 of the local restaurants competing.Despite the challenges of the pandemic the restaurants have remained open and serving their community.3213 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 084012801 Arctic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 084012641 Arctic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401