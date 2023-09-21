400-year-old historic tree falls down in Chester County

The tree had a rich history and garnered fame for growing during William Penn's time.

WEST MARLBOROUGH TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A historic tree that served as a shelter and the center of events for nearly 400 years in Chester County was unexpectedly uprooted this week.

The White Oak tree is located on the grounds of the London Grove Friends Meeting Place near Kennett Square.

Generations of this community date back to the early 1700s.

The tree had a rich history and garnered fame for growing during William Penn's time.

Members of the London Grove Friends have not yet decided what to do with the fallen tree.