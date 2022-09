The striking vehicle left the woman lying in the street.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is fighting for her life after a hit and run crash in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on Whitaker Avenue near East Luzerne Street.

Police found the woman laying on the ground.

They say the driver took off.

The victim is in the hospital in severely critical condition.

There was no immediate information on any suspects or description of the vehicle.