Philadelphia police search for hit-and-run driver who injured 21-year-old pedestrian

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the driver of an SUV that hit another vehicle and a pedestrian on Friday night before leaving the scene.According to police, the crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. near 17th and Diamond streets in North Philadelphia.Police said the driver of the SUV crashed into another vehicle and a pedestrian. The driver then got out of the SUV and left the scene.The 21-year-old pedestrian was taken to Temple University Hospital where she was listed in critical condition, police said.There was no description provided for the driver.