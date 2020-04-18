crime

Philadelphia police search for hit-and-run driver who injured 21-year-old pedestrian

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the driver of an SUV that hit another vehicle and a pedestrian on Friday night before leaving the scene.

According to police, the crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. near 17th and Diamond streets in North Philadelphia.

Police said the driver of the SUV crashed into another vehicle and a pedestrian. The driver then got out of the SUV and left the scene.

The 21-year-old pedestrian was taken to Temple University Hospital where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

There was no description provided for the driver.
