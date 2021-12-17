PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people are now in the hospital as Philadelphia police search a hit and run driver following a Thursday night crash.
Police said the crash happened at about 5:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of East Westmoreland Street in the city's Port Richmond section.
According to investigators, someone sped away after hitting a man and a woman who were standing in the street.
The man is now in critical condition and the woman is stable.
Police said they are looking for a white Nissan sedan with front-end damage in connection with the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
MORE TOP STORIES
Man, woman injured in Port Richmond hit-and-run crash; Philly police search for suspect
According to police, someone sped away after hitting a man and a woman in the 2100 block of East Westmoreland Street.
HIT AND RUN
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News