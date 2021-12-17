hit and run

Man, woman injured in Port Richmond hit-and-run crash; Philly police search for suspect

According to police, someone sped away after hitting a man and a woman in the 2100 block of East Westmoreland Street.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people are now in the hospital as Philadelphia police search a hit and run driver following a Thursday night crash.

Police said the crash happened at about 5:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of East Westmoreland Street in the city's Port Richmond section.

According to investigators, someone sped away after hitting a man and a woman who were standing in the street.

The man is now in critical condition and the woman is stable.

Police said they are looking for a white Nissan sedan with front-end damage in connection with the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

