community journalist

Teens perform "Senior Serenades" for nursing home residents

By
MOORESTOWN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Colin DiPasquale, 15, is a bit of an old soul.

"Throughout my whole life, whenever I go to my grandma's house, she has a piano at her home and she loved when I play for her," said the sophomore at Moorestown High School. "I decided, well, if my grandma loves it so much, why doesn't everybody else's grandma love it?"

In 2019, DiPasquale banded together with his fellow students to create "Senior Serenades." The traveling musicians gave performances that made fingers snap and feet tap at local nursing homes.

Then, a unique threat targeted his exact audience. The COVID-19 pandemic placed nursing homes on high alert, indefinitely sending DiPasquale and his friends packing.

"I didn't want to disappoint the seniors," he rebutted. "And so, that's where I started just sending them videos."

The piano prodigy was able to expand his roster of young musicians to more than 20. Each sends their own video performance to DiPasquale, who compiles them into special monthly editions for a mailing list. Assisted living facilities can sign up for free on his website, joining more than 50 others from around the world.

Yet, it continues to be a hobby that hits close to home.

"His grandmother was in the hospital not long ago, and the nurses were kind enough to take the iPad and allow us to FaceTime on her birthday, and he played for them as well," said Nancy DiPasquale, Colin's mother. "My husband and I both are above and beyond so proud."

To learn more about Senior Serenades and how to listen, visit their website.

RELATED: Meet the 'No School Tomorrow if it Snows' students 10 years later

EMBED More News Videos

10 years ago, they sang, 'No School Tomorrow if it Snows.' But these high school seniors have been away from the classroom for more than just a snow day.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestsmoorestownnursing homecommunity journalistclassical musicinstagram storiessenior citizensfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Premature NICU survivor celebrates 5th birthday 'Action News' style
COVID-testing van comes to your house, business
Fruity pebbles to Hot Cheetos to Oreo bagels at NJ bagel shop
Make-your-own pizza kits delivered to your door
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House Democrats unveil full $1.9 trillion stimulus bill
Vaccine sites coping with winter weather, delayed shipments
Adam Schefter breaks down Wentz & Pederson's strained relationship
AccuWeather: Lingering Snow Showers Move Out, Black Ice Overnight
Malcolm Kenyatta enters Pennsylvania's 2022 Senate race
DeSean Jackson released by the Eagles: Sources
Advocacy project designed to help women reenter society after prison
Show More
Cherry Hill salon owner collects items to help people in need across Texas
'You're Still My Hero:' Wentz's positive impact on Eagles fans
FEMA to open mass vaccination site at Pa. Convention Center
Woman says she was fired from server job over COVID vaccine
Ted Cruz calls trip to Cancun a 'mistake' in one-on-one interview
More TOP STORIES News