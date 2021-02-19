Teens perform "Senior Serenades" for nursing home residents

"Throughout my whole life, whenever I go to my grandma's house, she has a piano at her home and she loved when I play for her," said the sophomore at Moorestown High School. "I decided, well, if my grandma loves it so much, why doesn't everybody else's grandma love it?"
In 2019, DiPasquale banded together with his fellow students to create "Senior Serenades." The traveling musicians gave performances that made fingers snap and feet tap at local nursing homes.
Then, a unique threat targeted his exact audience. The COVID-19 pandemic placed nursing homes on high alert, indefinitely sending DiPasquale and his friends packing.
"I didn't want to disappoint the seniors," he rebutted. "And so, that's where I started just sending them videos."
The piano prodigy was able to expand his roster of young musicians to more than 20. Each sends their own video performance to DiPasquale, who compiles them into special monthly editions for a mailing list. Assisted living facilities can sign up for free on his website, joining more than 50 others from around the world.
Yet, it continues to be a hobby that hits close to home.
"His grandmother was in the hospital not long ago, and the nurses were kind enough to take the iPad and allow us to FaceTime on her birthday, and he played for them as well," said Nancy DiPasquale, Colin's mother. "My husband and I both are above and beyond so proud."
To learn more about Senior Serenades and how to listen, visit their website.
