For the culture lover on your list: Holiday shopping at Philadelphia's Museum stores

For the truly cultured loved ones on your gift list, Philadelphia's museum stores offers an array of uniqe gifts.The African American Museum of Philadelphia has four galleries to explore so the gift of a membership is always a good bet. Plus there are gift shops onsite and online where you'll find everything from Good Trouble hats to motivational 'Slay Girl Slay' mugs and a broad selection of books for adults and kids.The shop showcases local vendors while also celebrating the African diaspora with items like a Harriet Tubman medallion.701 Arch Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106215-574-0380AAMP Kwanzaa eventsThe Barnes Foundation has a special exhibition showcasing the often overlooked French impressionist, Suzanne Valadon. You can learn her amazing story and then shop a collection of gifts inspired by her art, from notecards to tote bags and pins and prints of the paintings that she made.The Barnes has a custom print program, too. Or you can buy your favorite work of art on Christmas stockings, face masks, note cards and even socks.But the shops biggest seller this season? A pencil. A museum store association limited edition collaboration with Blackwing pencils that has pencil collectors around the world going wild.The brand new Design store is located right next to the museum's new modern and contemporary galleries. It is filled with items sourced on global shopping trips, which means the kids section is stocked with top toys from around the world.The second new store is right across the hall, stocked with inspirations from the museum's early American galleries. About 60 percent of everything in this shop is locally made, like the candy bar crafted by Shane's confectionary in Old City and cookie cutters designed by a local tinsmith to replicate those in the collection.There are handcrafted cherry and walnut mirrors made in Philadelphia and coats made of old quilts, sewn by a woman who calls herself Lady Lancaster.2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, Pa. 19130215-763-8100