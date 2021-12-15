For the culture lover on your list: Holiday shopping at Philadelphia's Museum stores

The African American Museum of Philadelphia has four galleries to explore so the gift of a membership is always a good bet. Plus there are gift shops onsite and online where you'll find everything from Good Trouble hats to motivational 'Slay Girl Slay' mugs and a broad selection of books for adults and kids.
The shop showcases local vendors while also celebrating the African diaspora with items like a Harriet Tubman medallion.
African American Museum of Philadelphia (AAMP) | Online Gift Shop | Facebook | Instagram
701 Arch Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106
215-574-0380
AAMP Kwanzaa events
Sunday, Dec. 26, 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m.: The First Day of Kwanzaa
Thursday, Dec. 30, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.|
The Barnes Foundation has a special exhibition showcasing the often overlooked French impressionist, Suzanne Valadon. You can learn her amazing story and then shop a collection of gifts inspired by her art, from notecards to tote bags and pins and prints of the paintings that she made.
The Barnes has a custom print program, too. Or you can buy your favorite work of art on Christmas stockings, face masks, note cards and even socks.
But the shops biggest seller this season? A pencil. A museum store association limited edition collaboration with Blackwing pencils that has pencil collectors around the world going wild.
Barnes Foundation | Gift of Art Classes | Custom Print Shop | Facebook | Instagram
2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, Pa. 19130
215-278-7000
With it's recently completed expansion, the Philadelphia Museum of Art now has three gift shops, and each is totally different.
The Main Store has a wide selection of gifts based on the museum's galleries and Made in Philly finds like birdhouses built from colorful recycled wood, handmade jewelry, cutting boards, ceramic tiles and mugs and the hugely popular Philly tarot deck created by local illustrator James Boyle.
The museum commissioned an exclusive Philly Tarot calendar and a T-shirt.
The brand new Design store is located right next to the museum's new modern and contemporary galleries. It is filled with items sourced on global shopping trips, which means the kids section is stocked with top toys from around the world.
The second new store is right across the hall, stocked with inspirations from the museum's early American galleries. About 60 percent of everything in this shop is locally made, like the candy bar crafted by Shane's confectionary in Old City and cookie cutters designed by a local tinsmith to replicate those in the collection.
There are handcrafted cherry and walnut mirrors made in Philadelphia and coats made of old quilts, sewn by a woman who calls herself Lady Lancaster.
Philadelphia Museum of Art | Museum Gift Shops | Instagram
2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, Pa. 19130
215-763-8100