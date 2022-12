Holiday luncheon and toy giveaway held for families in need at Philadelphia Elks Center

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A free Holiday Luncheon and Toy Giveaway was held for families in need in the Logan section of Philadelphia on Saturday.

The festive event was held at the historic Philadelphia Elks Center and hosted by O.V. Catto Lodge 20.

Along with a warm meal, families also received coats, clothing, and household products.

There was even an opportunity to win a laptop computer and a cash prize.

Children could also pick out a toy to bring home.