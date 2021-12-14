Different holiday gift ideas from the region's top Mercantile stores

For the holiday season, why not shop for a local and snag some rare gift? We head to different mercantile shops all across the Delaware Valley to show you some unique gift ideas.First up is Harvey Oak Mercantile in Swarthmore. Owner Shannon Elliott turned the mercantile into a full lifestyle boutique that her community needed. She has a make-your-own terrarium corner and also sells vintage photo-horns from a local couple who enjoys wood making. Harvey Oak Mercantile or HOM for short, is named after two streets in the area. You'll find local Swarthmore goods, candles, jewelry, clothing, and many more handmade gifts.Magnolia Dreams Mercantile in Birdsboro opened its doors this summer. Owner Carrie McCarty already has over 60 different vendors in her space. The size and many rooms of her shop allow her to bring in different vendors from all over the area. The store is currently ready for the holiday season with Christmas décor and gifts. Magnolia Dreams also sells candy, dog treats, paint, signs, jewelry, and home décor to name a few. Mostly all the products are handmade and customizable.Mercantile at Doylestown is a 25,000-square-foot space dedicated to makers. With nearly 140 vendors, the mercantile allows the creators to set up their own area and personalize it. Rich in its Bucks County roots, the mercantile sells local goods, from coffee to clothing, and is complete with a food market and full-service bar.A different kind of mercantile is NextFab. Located in North Philadelphia, NextFab is a professional-level makers space. From technologists to artists, NextFab is a membership-based space that provides its makers with the tools they need to create. Their 2021 Holiday Gift Guide is filled with gifts for sale from their makers, including handmade jewelry, manhole cover coasters and Fishtown's own Fishtown Signs. Sales manager Anna Solomon says it's the closest you can get to buying something from your very own neighbor.102 Park Ave, Swarthmore PA 19081345 W Main Street, Birdsboro PA 19508444 N Main Street, Doylestown PA 189011800 N American Street, Philadelphia PA 19122