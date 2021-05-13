community journalist

Philadelphia-area Holocaust survivors recognized with special notes

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia-area Holocaust survivors recognized with special notes

BALA CYNWYD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's this time of year when the Jewish Family and Children's Service of Greater Philadelphia celebrates the liberation of holocaust survivors. Arie Kasiarz, 94, is one of them.

"The one night, all the planes were flying at the top, and we were liberated," said Kasiarz, who lived in the Lodz Ghetto as a 12-year-old in Poland. "We didn't know what happened. Thank God I was liberated."

Kasiarz's job was to clean human waste using a hand-drawn wagon. He considers himself lucky to be one of only hundreds saved from his location. Since then, he has led a spectacular life traveling the globe and raising children alongside his wife of 62 years and counting.

"I don't complain," he said. "I got everything in life I need."

Despite this, Kasiarz and his wife have not traveled outside the house much in the last two years. It is the support system from his family and the Jewish Family and Children's Service of Greater Philadelphia that secures his lifestyle in his own house.

"If I couldn't die in a concentration camp, I don't want to die in a home," he said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of JFCS's services have been curtailed. One of them is the Café Europa, a symbolic celebration where Holocaust survivors can chat and dance together. It is inspired by a café of the same name in Stockholm, Sweden, that was frequented by survivors.

"It became known as a place to reconnect with people that you hadn't seen and if you didn't even know were still alive," said JFCS CEO Paula Goldstein.

With the event canceled for the second year in a row, local survivors had no way to connect in-person. Thus, the JFCS tasked their art therapist with illustrating special postcards that volunteers hand-delivered today.

"The art therapist asked what liberation means to them and the note card depicts that reaction: hope, joy, sadness, faith," said board member and volunteer Amy Stein. "Many of our survivors are home bound and it's just a big deal to get out and see people. So now, we're coming to them."

Kasiarz was thrilled to get a visitor today and spent an hour bragging about his growing family and life travels.

"Our children has to remember there was one time a Holocaust," he said in reflection. "Never forget."

RELATED: South Jersey VFW struggling with pandemic gets help from Heroic Gardens

EMBED More News Videos

Veterans at the Marlton VFW got their hands dirty with gardening to see each other during the pandemic.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsbala cynwydcommunity journalistholocaustfamilyinstagram storiesjewishsurvivor storyfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
Butterflies swarm Cape May for fall migration
Local athletes take their shot for a spot on Delaware Blue Coats
NJ soccer team emerges from tornado-ravaged home with high hopes
TOP STORIES
Philly elementary school under lockdown due to homicide investigation
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
More TOP STORIES News