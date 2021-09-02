hometown hero

Montgomery County pharmacist delivers thousands of COVID-19 vaccines

Manzil Panchal and his team have delivered more than 22,000 COVID-19.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Montco pharmacist delivers thousands of vaccines

EAST NORRITON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- As the COVID-19 pandemic strengthens its grip with a rise in cases and threatening variants, people in East Norriton Township are turning to one man for answers.

"Have you done a COVID test before?" Manzil Panchal asked one of his customers at East Norriton Pharmacy.

His three-aisle pharmacy in a strip mall off of Germantown Pike may be small, but he's a giant in the community.

"If I'm not doing it, who else is going to do it?" Panchal added.

He was one of the first Montgomery County providers to get the COVID-19 vaccine back in January. Between mass clinics, home visits, and walk-in appointments, he and his team have delivered more than 22,000 shots.

"Being an independent pharmacy, we were doing a thousand shot clinics in the area, so that way, by doing those clinics, we vaccinated quite a number of people," he said.

His store now offers COVID-19 testing and booster shots for the immunocompromised.

Panchal is originally from India and still has family there. He saw the way the Delta variant tore through his home country before coming to the U.S.

Two of his loved ones died from COVID. He doesn't want anyone else to experience that devastation.

"The only way to fight this disease is just the vaccine," he said.

For Panchal, the last 18 months have been physically and emotionally exhausting, but he says the people in his community are pushing him through.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymontgomery countyvaccineshometown herocovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMETOWN HERO
Camp helps young adults with disabilities get ready for workforce
Philly doctor travels the world offering care in underserved countries
5-year-old who loves Philly SWAT team gets big birthday surprise
'Best Buddies' program provides friendship through pandemic
TOP STORIES
Multiple homes destroyed after tornado hits South Jersey
Video captures tornado, storm damage from Ida's remnants
Woman killed after severe storms hit Montco
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Officials issue evacuation order for parts of Trenton, NJ
Severe flooding impact residents, homes in Chester Co.
Historic flooding in NYC sparks state of emergency
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous flooding remains a threat
Murphy declares State of Emergency after Ida wreaks havoc across NJ
Storms leave trail of destruction in Montgomery County
Multiple water rescues across Lehigh Valley after storms hit
Check School Closings and Delays
More TOP STORIES News