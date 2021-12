PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a homicide in Philadelphia's Kensington section Thursday that left one man dead.The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Tioga Street near Kensington Avenue.Police say a 40-year-old man was shot in the head. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.Authorities are looking for three juvenile suspects who were reportedly seen fleeing the scene.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.