Police: Man beat to death inside Southwest Philadelphia home

When police arrived on scene, they found the man unconscious from blunt force trauma.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, January 21, 2024 1:12PM
Police: Man beat to death inside Southwest Philadelphia home
WPVI

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a man in Southwest Philadelphia.

Authorities responded to a disturbance on the 5500 block of Angora Terrace at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

When police arrived on scene, they found the man unconscious from blunt force trauma.

He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center but later died from his injuries.

Authorities are questioning a person who had been inside the house.

