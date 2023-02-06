WATCH LIVE

Honeysuckle Provisions is new purveyor of foods and goods with ancestral influence

ByNatalie Jason
Monday, February 6, 2023 5:19PM
Honeysuckle Provisions serves the West Philly community while celebrating Black foodways and farmers.

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Honeysuckle Provisions is a new entrant on the West Philadelphia food scene, a trailblazing Afrocentric grocery and cafe.

Husband and wife team Omar Tate and Cybille St.Aude-Tate serve their West Philly community while celebrating Black foodways and farmers.

Menu items are nods to Cybille's Haitian roots and Omar's as a descendant of South Carolina plantation slaves, with an overarching reverence for the food of the Black diaspora.

They implement what they have learned from their parents and grandparents, and consider this store to be the blueprint for an expansion of the Honeysuckle brand in the future.

Honeysuckle Provisions | Instagram

310 S. 48th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143

Winter hours: Thursday-Sunday, 9am-7pm

