Heat Health Emergency issued in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temperatures are expected to soar into the 90s today, prompting the Philadelphia Health Department to issue a Heat Health Emergency.

This designation begins at 9 a.m. Thursday and is scheduled to end at 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023, according to officials.

With temperatures heating up, many people will be trying to find ways to cool off.

During a Heat Health Emergency, the city says it's important to check on loved ones, neighbors, and pets.

When temperatures get this high, dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke can happen.

The Philadelphia Heatline (215-765-9040) will be open between 8:30 a.m. and midnight on Thursday, July 27 through Saturday, July 29.

Camden County Officials in New Jersey want people working outside to take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water - and if they have air conditioning - they want you to make sure it's working.

ABC's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton shared advice on "Good Morning America" about how to stay safe in the heat.

"Once it gets too hot and too humid for our sweat to evaporate, we can get into serious trouble. If the heat doesn't drop at night, it gives your body zero chance to recover. So anyone and everyone is at risk when you're talking about this heat," she said.

People who do not have air conditioning are advised to seek relief from the heat by visiting friends or relatives who have air conditioning.

Philadelphia will be opening a variety of alternate cooling sites that will be available for use by all residents looking to escape the heat.

Click here for a full list.