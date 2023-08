Firefighters pulled two people from a burning home in Cheltenham, Montgomery County early Thursday morning.

2 rescued from burning home in Cheltenham, Montgomery County

CHELTENHAM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters pulled two people from a burning home in Cheltenham, Montgomery County early Thursday morning.

Crews found flames coming from the back of the house on the 300 block of Willow Grove Avenue around 1 a.m.

Volunteer firefighters from three surrounding townships helped bring the fire under control within 20 minutes.

The fire marshal said he's in the early stages of his investigation into what started the fire.