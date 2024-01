Crews from the Upper Merion Township Fire Department battled the blaze.

Video shows flames erupting from King of Prussia home

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Viewer video shows flames shooting from the roof of a Montgomery County home on Saturday night.

The fire broke out at approximately 9:30 p.m. on the 600 block of Cross Field Road in King of Prussia.

Crews from the Upper Merion Township Fire Department battled the blaze.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.