Crews battle house fire near site of deadly 2022 Pottstown explosion

The homes that went up in flames on Tuesday morning are very close to the site of a deadly explosion in May 2022.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, March 21, 2023 10:52AM
Crews battle house fire near site of deadly Pottstown explosion
Firefighters were battling a fire at two home in Pottstown, Pennsylvania early Tuesday morning.

POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters were battling a fire at two homes in Pottstown, Pennsylvania early Tuesday morning.

The flames began at about 4:15 a.m. at a home on the 400 block of Hale Street.

A source told Action News the fire department was dispatched for reports of a vacant house on fire. The fire then extended to the home next door.

In video from Chopper 6, one of the homes appeared to be gutted.

Water supply issues are hampered firefighters' attempts to extinguish the blaze, sources said.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The homes are very close to a house that exploded in May 2022.

Five people were killed in the house explosion.

There was no indication the two disasters were connected.

