Philadelphia region bracing for another winter storm | Check the snowfall map

Winter weather warnings and advisories are in effect across the region as the system comes together overnight.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia region is bracing for another winter storm that will likely have an impact on the Tuesday morning commute for a large part of the region.

Winter weather warnings and advisories are in effect across the region as the system comes together overnight.

Latest forecast

Everyone will see rain at first, but a blast of cold air will mean a changeover to snow.

The heaviest wet snow falls from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., with rates up to 1" per hour. This will overcome the warm ground and allow snow to stick making for slushy/slick driving conditions for I-95 and areas northwest.

The snow ends around midday and even some peaks of sun for the mid to late afternoon. With temps up in the 40s, roads will quickly improve for the afternoon hours and the evening rush should feature mainly wet roads.

READ MORE: AccuWeather: Expect winter storm to impact Tuesday morning commute

How PennDOT is preparing

"We've been a little spoiled lately," said PennDOT District 5 spokesperson Ron Young talking about the lack of snow in the Lehigh Valley over the past couple of years.

But, as always, road crews are ready to contend with whatever this storm system delivers to the region.

"For this storm, it looks like all the weather predictions are showing that it's going to start out as rain. So, we didn't do much pre-treating of the roads because that would've gotten washed away," said Young.

PennDOT will have 275 trucks on standby to hit the roads as soon as the rain switches to snow.

How Lehigh Valley is preparing for February snowstorm

Ken Ringer, the owner of Albright Hardware in Allentown, says his shop is ready as well. The store has been selling salt, shovels, and even snowblowers at a steady clip.

But he admits the lack of snow last winter hurt the business.

"It must be a third of the business," he says, "And we look forward to snowfalls and that there, but the past few years there hasn't been any amount of snow or anything."

Preparation is key -- that's why Kiersten Cash is stocking up on ice melt ahead of the winter storm.

"I'm not waiting till the last minute. I'm hoping we don't get a storm at all," she said.

Peggy Meikrantz of Allentown says, "I have my shovels. I don't have a snowblower, but I have my Subaru. So, I can get around pretty quick."

As always, keep the 6abc mobile app handy to receive real-time updates on traffic and the AccuWeather forecast.

A full list of school closings and delays for Tuesday can be found at: 6abc.com/community/schoolclosings/