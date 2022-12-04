Help for homeless pets comes in time for the holidays in Delaware

Humane Animal Partners rallied communities in Delaware to stuff the van full of gifts and supplies for pets that won't be home for the holidays.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- "It's always special when a family comes in around holidays to add a new member to their family," said Audrey Wilson. "And although we do want all of our animals to be in a home for the holidays, many of them will still be here."

Wilson, Behavior & Enrichment Coordinator with Humane Animal Partners in Wilmington, took 6-year-old Coop on a walk today. The Terrier mix has been waiting for his forever home since June 2022.

"We have discovered that he has some allergy issues, but with food and medications, we are seeing improvements on that," said Wilson. "But the best thing for him would be to get out of here and into a home."

It may take a miracle for Coop to find a home in time for the holidays. And even still, many animals will be celebrating with the loving staff at Humane Animal Partners.

The organization was launched in September 2022 as the result of a merger between the long-standing Delaware SPCA and Delaware Humane Association.

Today, they hosted two 'Stuff the Van' fundraisers in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach. The partnership with Concord Pet Foods & Supplies, a family-owned chain of stores in the surrounding states, made it possible.

"As people come in, our staff and volunteers are at the door," said Humane Animal Partners CEO Patrick Carroll. "They'll hand a customer one of our wishlists and then, as they're shopping for their own pets, they can purchase an extra item or more for the animals at Humane Animal Partners."

Following their purchase, customers could help literally 'stuff the van' full of donations.

Despite the fundraiser only lasting for one day, Humane Animal Partners is always open to receive monetary donations to make their life-saving work possible. And they always encourage adoption.

Their 'Home for the Howlidays' adoption promotion runs from December 8 to December 11, 2022. All adoption fees at the Wilmington, Stanton/Christiana, and Rehoboth Beach locations will be cut in half for the weekend.

"And one of the reasons we're doing that is because we are so full," said Carroll. "So, the faster they come in and go out, the more animals we can help for sure."

To learn more about Humane Animal Partners, visit their website.

