Communities working together in their cleanup efforts following destructive storm

PENNSYLVANIA (WPVI) -- Communities throughout the Delaware Valley are coming together this holiday weekend to help their neighbors clean up following last week's destructive storm.

More than 150 volunteers will provide disaster relief in Fort Washington, Montgomery County on Sunday.

A confirmed EF-2 tornado touched down in the area last Wednesday, destroying homes and leaving debris and toppled trees.

Members of the World Mission Society Church of God plan to meet at Stuart Creek Farms in Upper Dublin around 11 a.m.

Meanwhile, in Downingtown, Chester County, the Mission Community Church will be going door to door to see how they can help flood victims.

They plan to get to work around 10 a.m. Sunday.

The East Brandywine Creek at Downingtown hit 19.1', sending water crashing into homes and businesses.
