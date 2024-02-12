Dates announced for weekend closure of I-95 southbound in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There will be another weekend closure for part of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia as a major construction project continues.

All lanes of I-95 southbound will be shut down between 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24 and 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 26. between Exit 22 (I-676/Callowhill St.) and the Morris Street on-ramp.

PennDOT says drivers will be directed to follow the posted alternate routes that include using the Girard Avenue Interchange (Exit 23) or the Callowhill Street Interchange (Exit 22) to access southbound Columbus Boulevard and the on-ramp to I-95 South at Morris Street.

Truck traffic will be directed to continue south on Columbus Boulevard and use Oregon Avenue and Front Street to access the on-ramp to I-95 South.

Drivers should also be aware that, ahead of the full closure, a single lane of I-95 South will be closed between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sat., Feb. 24. between Exit 22 (I-676/Callowhill St.) and just below Walnut St.

Throughout the full southbound closure, the left lane of I-95 North will also be closed between Walnut Street and Chestnut Street.

PennDOT also wants drivers to be aware of the following ramp closures during the full I-95 South closure:

-The I-95 South ramp to Columbus Blvd./Washington Ave.

-The I-676 East ramp to I-95 South

PennDOT also announced that the Market Street ramp to I-95 South will be closed from Feb. 19 to March 11.

Officials noted that the Lombard Circle ramp to I-95 North, which is currently shut down, will remain closed through the I-95 South closure.

This I-95 southbound closure will come several weeks after part of I-95 northbound was closed for the CAP project.

The work done during the northbound closure earlier this month was completed in about 30 hours. However, PennDOT officials say the southbound side could be trickier because after the demolition happens, there isn't any space on the southbound side to move the debris.

"We basically have to take all the material from the Market Street ramp, over Market Street, to that parking lot area. It's a lot less efficient than we had before - this is the tougher section. Northbound went well, but that was the easy one. This is a lot more involved, a lot more challenged," said Harold Windisch of PennDOT.

If the work in the southbound lanes isn't done by 5 a.m. on Feb. 26, another closure may have to be planned.

What is the CAP project on I-95 in Philadelphia?

The goal of the CAP project is to replace and expand the existing covered area over Interstate 95 between Chestnut and Walnut streets with a park that is nearly 12 acres.

That park at Penn's Landing will connect Old City to the Delaware Riverfront, and it will include a new bridge at South Street that will connect cyclists and pedestrians to the Delaware River Trail.

PennDOT says the highway closures will allow the project to stay on time.

The $329 million project is slated to be done by spring 2028.