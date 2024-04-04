The crash forced the closure of I-95 NB near the Betsy Ross Bridge.

Philadelphia officers were escorting truck on 'approved route' before Conrail bridge crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A truck that hit a Conrail bridge over Interstate 95 northbound earlier this week in Port Richmond was being escorted on an approved route, according to Philadelphia police.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday, forcing the closure of I-95 NB near the Betsy Ross Bridge.

In a statement on Wednesday, the police department said its officers were escorting the oversized truck on a "properly permitted and approved route."

While that section of the highway remains closed for repairs, drivers are trying to remain patient.

"It's been very, very hard getting in and out, especially Exit 23 has been really jammed today," said Emmanuel Martin from Drexel Hill. "So, it's been seriously backed up today."

"When it first happened, traffic was horrible, but it's loosened up," said Tyreney Allen from Olney.

It's still unclear why the height of the truck was incorrect or how far it traveled before hitting the bridge.

WATCH | Conrail bridge repairs in Port Richmond could be completed by weekend; I-95 NB remains closed

As the investigation continues, PennDOT is optimistic crews will complete the repairs efficiently and safely by the weekend.

"If the road needs to be fixed, it needs to be fixed. We'll always figure out another route," said Martin.

Police say no one was hurt in this crash and the cause remains under investigation.

Action News reached out to PennDOT for more information about the investigation, and we're waiting to hear back.

Detours

According to PennDOT, northbound I-95 will be closed and detoured approaching the Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue Interchange while repairs are made.

Drivers are being directed to use the Betsy Ross/Aramingo Avenue Interchange (Exit 26), turn right on Aramingo Avenue, and turn right onto Adams Avenue to access the ramp to I-95 NB.

The ramp from Castor Avenue to I-95 northbound is also closed and is being detoured during construction. Motorists should use Aramingo Avenue to access the ramp to I-95 NB at Adams Avenue.

PennDOT is advising drivers to avoid the closure areas and warns about the possibility of significant backups on I-95.

Check out the latest traffic and road conditions at 6abc.com/traffic.