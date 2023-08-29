Delays expected on I-95 in Philadelphia this week as crews work on permanent bridge | What to know

Drivers can expect some delays on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia this week as crews work on the permanent bridge.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Drivers can expect some delays on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia this week as crews work on the permanent bridge that will replace the section that collapsed after a truck overturned and caught fire, killing the driver.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, southbound I-95 will be reduced to two lanes approaching and through the Cottman Avenue interchange as crews place large beams on the new bridge.

The same thing will happen on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Motorists are advised to avoid the work area or allow extra time for travel through the construction zone as significant backups will occur, officials said.

I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia was closed in both directions at the Cottman Avenue Interchange on Sunday, June 11, after a tanker truck crash and fire that destroyed the bridge over Cottman Avenue.

An interim six-lane roadway was constructed in less than two weeks, with crews working around the clock to get traffic flowing again on what is a heavily traveled section of the East Coast's main highway. The damaged part of I-95 carries about 160,000 vehicles daily, state officials said.

PennDOT says the entire $25 to $30 million project should be complete by June of 2024.