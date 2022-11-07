Multi-vehicle crash causes major backup on I-95 in Tacony

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A multi-vehicle crash shut down a portion of northbound I-95 in the Tacony section of Philadelphia causing major delays during the Monday morning rush.
It happened around 6:30 a.m. on the highway near the Cottman Avenue exit.
Chopper 6 over the scene showed a truck and two vehicles were involved in the crash.
There is no word on injuries at this time.
All northbound lanes were shut down for approximately a half hour before emergency crews allowed one lane of traffic to get by.