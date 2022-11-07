WATCH VIDEOS

Multi-vehicle crash causes major backup on I-95 in Tacony

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
Monday, November 7, 2022 12:20PM
A multi-vehicle crash shut down a portion of northbound I-95 in Tacony.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A multi-vehicle crash shut down a portion of northbound I-95 in the Tacony section of Philadelphia causing major delays during the Monday morning rush.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. on the highway near the Cottman Avenue exit.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed a truck and two vehicles were involved in the crash.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

All northbound lanes were shut down for approximately a half hour before emergency crews allowed one lane of traffic to get by.

