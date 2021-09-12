pedestrian killed

Pedestrian struck and killed while walking on I-95

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There was a tragedy along I-95 in the heart of Philadelphia this weekend.

A car hit and killed a person who was walking on the busy interstate.

The incident occurred in the southbound lanes between Market and Chestnut Streets around 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

Action News did ask police if the driver involved stopped, but we have not yet heard back from investigators.
