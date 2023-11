3 injured in multi-car crash on I-95 in Chester

It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday on I-95 north in Chester.

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Three people are recovering after a multi-car crash in Delaware County.

Police say the people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is still unknown.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.