All NB I-95 lanes near Betsy Ross Bridge in Philadelphia closed, traffic being diverted

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A portion of Interstate 95 in Northeast Philadelphia is closed early Wednesday morning and traffic is being diverted off the roadway due to police activity.

All northbound lanes of I-95 between Exit 26/Besty Ross Bridge to New Jersey and Exit 32/Academy Road/Linden Ave are closed, according to Ready Philadelphia. Delays are expected.

Traffic is being forced off the northbound side of the interstate at Aramingo Avenue.

So far, Pennsylvania State Police have not released any information about why the road is closed.

