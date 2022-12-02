WATCH LIVE

All lanes of Interstate 95 closed in Newark, Delaware after police chase

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
Friday, December 2, 2022 2:12PM
Chopper 6 was over the scene after a police chase ended on I-95 in Newark, Delaware.

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- All lanes of Interstate 95 are closed in the area of Route 896 in Newark, Delaware where a police chase came to an end Friday morning.

Police dispatchers say it all started shortly after 7:30 a.m. when police were called to the area of E. Ayre Street and Walnut Street in Newport.

It's not yet known what the call was for, but police then responded to a report of a carjacking a short distance away on the ramp to Route 141 northbound.

Officers then began searching for a white SUV.

A Delaware State Police helicopter spotted the vehicle and directed police on the ground to its location.

The pursuit ended on I-95 in the area of Route 896 with the driver of the fleeing vehicle wounded.

It's not yet known how that driver was injured.

Video from Chopper 6 showed a number of state police troopers surrounding a white SUV.

Another light-colored SUV could be seen with police tape around it.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.

