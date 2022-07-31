Police find truck wanted in deadly hit-and-run on I-95 in Upper Chichester Twp.; suspect sought

Police say the driver of the pickup hit a motorcycle, another truck, and a pedestrian.

Pennsylvania state police are looking for a pickup truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Interstate 95 in Delaware County.

UPPER CHICHESTER TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania state police have located a truck allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Interstate 95 in Delaware County.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. last Saturday just before Exit 3 (Highland Avenue) in Upper Chichester Township.

Police say the driver of the blue Ford F-150 pickup was traveling in the right lane of I-95 northbound when the driver swerved onto the right shoulder.

The pickup then hit a motorcycle, another truck, and a pedestrian.

Police say the driver of the blue F-150 then fled onto Exit 3 without stopping.

The truck was located in Delaware on July 28, but police are still searching for the driver.

The pedestrian who was hit, only identified as a 44-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information, you are asked to call state police at 484-840-1000.