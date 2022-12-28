If Not For Grace Ministries providing food, clothing, showers for those in need in Kensington

"They're human beings just like us, and a lot of people have written them off, but we haven't," said Terry Luma.

Members of If Not for Grace Ministries gathered at the corner of Somerset and Kensington avenues to help the community in Kensington.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- People in need lined up on Wednesday morning to receive food and clothing in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

"They're loyal people and religious people, and that's what Philadelphia needs, a lot more people like these guys right here," said resident Frank Nittie.

Hot dogs were grilled and warm clothing was handed out.

"It's a very big blessing, the simple fact that they come out here, and give food and clothing, and then they pray for people. They don't just cater to people's physical needs, but people's spiritual needs as well," said resident Glenn Jones.

The outreach is faith-based.

"Not only do we meet their needs, try to, spiritually, we meet them physically with food, and just love. You know they need love, they're human beings just like us, and a lot of people have written them off, but we haven't," said Terry Luma, director of If Not for Grace Ministries.

Luma said the group has been coming out weekly for the past five years.

They give the city's homeless people personal hygiene items and, when it's warm enough outside, they'll even provide them with a shower.

"It's very hard around here, and things got to turn around, things got to turn around and change for the better for the good, and God is great, God is good all the time," said Daniel Pierce with If Not for Grace Ministries.

People said it's especially meaningful to receive during the holidays.