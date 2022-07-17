Mourners pay respects to Im Ja Choi, an advocate for Asian American seniors

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hundreds of people turned out for a memorial service to honor a celebrated advocate for Asian American seniors.Im Ja Choi passed away last month.She founded Penn Asian Senior Services back in 2004 when she couldn't find a Korean-speaking home health aide for her mother.Now, the organization provides home health care to hundreds of Asian senior citizens in nearly two dozen languages."Miss Im Ja Choi was taken from each of us too soon. She had so much left to contribute, so many ways she could continue championing the interests and older adults in greater Philadelphia and beyond," said Ken Yang, Executive Director of Penn Asian Senior Services.She also opened an adult daycare center for immigrants with language and cultural barriers, a vocational school for entry-level Asian healthcare workers and a senior community center.All of those services are located in East Oak Lane.Im Ja Choi was 73 years old.