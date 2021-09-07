inside story

Inside Story with Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey

By Niki Hawkins
Inside Story with Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey - Sept 5, 2021

Matt O'Donnell's interview with Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey (D).

They discussed state & national politics including the end to the Afghanistan war, the recent Hurricane Ida devastation in Southeastern PA, COVID concerns including Gov. Wolf's mask mandate for schools, the latest 2020 census data and how that changes the political landscape of Pa.


