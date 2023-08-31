Philadelphia community remembering loved ones lost to addiction

This is a way to celebrate the people they were and to keep their memories alive.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- August 31st is International Overdose Awareness Day.

For the past seven years, local organizations including, Philly Unknown Project, Operation in my Backyard, Operation Save Our City, Prevention Point Philadelphia, and Socks for the Streets held a remembrance walk for those who were lost due to overdoses.

The walk starts at Huntingdon Street Station and ends at McPherson Square in Philadelphia. Along the way, the group reads aloud the names of friends, family and loved ones who have succumbed to opioid addiction.

This is a way to celebrate the people they were and to keep their memories alive.

It is a solemn and powerful moment hearing the names of close to 1,300 people who belong to the list.