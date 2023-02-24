Part of I-295 in Salem County, N.J. reopens after being closed for repairs

Part of I-295 in Salem County, New Jersey that was shut down for days has reopened.

Authorities say a tractor-trailer carrying heavy equipment hit the bottom of an overpass.

CARNEYS POINT, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A portion of I-295 in Salem County, New Jersey that was shut down for days has reopened.

Authorities say a tractor-trailer carrying heavy equipment hit the bottom of an overpass while traveling northbound on Interstate 295.

It happened at the Route 140 Bridge Overpass in Carney's Point on Tuesday.

Transportation officials say the collision caused significant damage to the overpass.

Authorities say a tractor-trailer carrying heavy equipment hit the bottom of an overpass while traveling northbound on Interstate 295.

I-295 had been closed since the crash while repairs were made.

The highway reopened just after 4 a.m. Friday.

"I know there was some concern, some conversation that 295 was going to be closed for months - that's not the case. At some point it may have to be closed again - maybe not the entirety of the roadway - when we fix 140 up above, but that's not going to be for quite a while," said NJ DOT Commissioner Diane Gutierrez.