Construction to shut down part of Interstate 95 northbound in Philadelphia for 36 hours next month

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Major construction is expected to cause some traffic headaches in Philadelphia early next month.

PennDOT officials say they plan to close a stretch of I-95 North during the first weekend in February.

The closure will run from 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3 to 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 5 between Columbus Boulevard (Exit 20) and Interstate 676 (Exit 22).

"The date for the February 3-5 weekend closure was coordinated with neighboring states, Delaware and New Jersey, along with the City of Philadelphia, the Sports Complex, SEPTA, and other stakeholders and transportation agencies across the region," said PennDOT spokesperson Brad Rudolph.

The only possible hitch in this plan could be the weather. They will push back the closure if there is heavy rain or snow.

Construction is part of I-95 CAP project

This is all being done to allow for demolition that's part of the I-95 CAP project. The project will replace and expand the existing covered area over 95 between Chestnut and Walnut Streets, with a park that is nearly 12 acres.

The project, which costs about $329 million, is slated to be done by spring 2028. PennDOT says these closures of 95 North, and eventually 95 South, will allow the project to stay on time.

More I-95 closures in Philly to come

This will be the first of four closures that will need to happen on I-95 in order to accommodate demolition.

There will be two closures of I-95 North and then two of I-95 South.

The dates of the remaining three closures are still being determined, but PennDOT hopes to schedule them for some time this winter or spring.

Drives urged to start planning for I-95 North detours

Anyone who needs to use that stretch of I-95 North during the closure is urged to use GPS that weekend to find the right detour.

PennDOT has warned the GPS programs to account for the closure.

They say Philadelphia police and state police will be assisting, and they are starting to put up signs to warn drivers.

PennDOT released the following details about how the closures will impact drivers and pedestrians:

Pedestrian access between Center City and the waterfront will be maintained on Dock Street and Market Street during construction.

During the closure, access to I-95 North - but not I-676 West - will be available at the ramp from Summer Street at Columbus Boulevard just north of the Ben Franklin Bridge; or by continuing north on Columbus Boulevard to the Girard Avenue/Aramingo Interchange (Exit 23).

To reach I-676, motorists will be directed to either continue north on Columbus Boulevard, turn left on Spring Garden Street, and left on 6th Street to access I-676 East; or take Spring Garden Street and turn left on 8th Street to access westbound I-676. Motorists can also continue north on Columbus Boulevard to the Girard Avenue/Aramingo Interchange (Exit 23) and use I-95 South to access I-676 West.

Traffic heading north on I-95 from south of the Walt Whitman Bridge, and traffic on westbound I-76 from New Jersey, will be advised to use I-76 West and I-676 East to access I-95 North.