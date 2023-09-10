  • Watch Now

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, September 10, 2023 8:33PM
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw discusses stepping down, her time in the department

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw announced she will step down from her role later this month.

Outlaw's last day with the city will be Sept. 22. She will then become the deputy chief security officer of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

During her three years as police commissioner, Outlaw has faced no shortage of criticisms.

She sat down with 6abc's Tamala Edwards for the Inside Story to discuss those issues.

You can watch the full interview with Outlaw in the video above.

