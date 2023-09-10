Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw discusses stepping down, her time in the department

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw announced she will step down from her role later this month.

Outlaw's last day with the city will be Sept. 22. She will then become the deputy chief security officer of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

During her three years as police commissioner, Outlaw has faced no shortage of criticisms.

She sat down with 6abc's Tamala Edwards for the Inside Story to discuss those issues.

You can watch the full interview with Outlaw in the video above.