'Into the Woods' national tour coming from Broadway to Philadelphia's Kimmel Cultural Campus

The touring cast, starring some of the stars on Broadway, will stop at the Kimmel Cultural Campus in April 2023.

Straight from Broadway, the acclaimed production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Tony Award-winning "Into the Woods" just announced that it's coming to Philadelphia in April

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Straight from Broadway, the hugely acclaimed production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Tony Award-winning musical "Into the Woods" just announced that it's coming to Philadelphia in April.

The touring cast, starring some of the stars on Broadway at this very moment, are playing a series of exclusive engagements across the U.S. next year, including the Kimmel Cultural Campus.

"What's rare about this is that it usually it takes about two years for a tour to come off Broadway and then remount," said Fran Egler, Senior Director of Programming and Presentations at the Kimmel Cultural Campus.

"This show has the opportunity to close in New York in January, then open in New York State in February, and then they'll be here in April. This is also the year that it'll be up for the Tony Awards as well. It's just a rare chance, and we had availability at the Miller Theater. So we said, 'Absolutely!'"

'Into the Woods' was also adapted into a major motion picture in 2014 by Disney, and is streaming now on Disney+.

"This story is all of your favorite fairy tales mashed together, as everyone from Cinderella to Rapunzel to Jack and the Beanstalk, all sort of take a journey with a baker and his wife who are in search of their own needs, through the woods," said Egler. "It's the cautionary tale of 'be careful what you wish for.'"

This strictly limited touring engagement runs from April 4 through April 9, 2023 at the Kimmel Cultural Campus' Miller Theater.

Tickets for the general public are on sale December 16th, but member and partner pre-sales start at 10 am on December 12th.