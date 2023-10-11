Security increased at NJ houses of worship after attacks in Israel

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- At Temple Beth Shalom in Cherry Hill, extra security guards were on standby, ready for a large crowd.

Hundreds were expected from various congregations for a solidarity gathering Tuesday evening.

"Coming together is a natural feeling. We should be able to hug each other, say a prayer," said Jennifer Dubrow Weiss, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Southern New Jersey.

New Jersey has the fourth-largest Jewish population in the nation. And in the wake of the attacks that began over the weekend, many want to gather and worship together.

The Jewish Federation of Southern New Jersey is stepping up security online and in person at dozens of synagogues.

"In situations like this we increase our application across the entire platform," said William Monaghan, executive director of JFed Security. "We may increase guards. We may look differently into certain pieces of intelligence that are out there."

In Washington Township, Gloucester County, police are increasing their presence at houses of worship - Jewish and Islamic.

"Currently, there's no local threat. However, out of an abundance of caution, we've issued patrols here at our synagogue and also at an Islamic academy in Washington Township," said Police Chief Patrick Gurcsik.

The Council for American Islamic Relations is encouraging mosques and Islamic community centers to take precautions.

"Unfortunately, we will see Muslims experiencing backlash," said Dina Sayedahmed with CAIR-NJ. "This happens quite regularly when there's an international issue. Muslims here in NJ, or around the globe, will face repercussions of such incidents."

Again there have been no reported credible threats, according to state officials.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious should contact police.