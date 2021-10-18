FYI Philly

The 'sushi whisperer" opens Izakaya by Yanaga in Fishtown

By Bethany Owings
EMBED <>More Videos

The 'sushi whisperer" opens Izakaya by Yanaga in Fishtown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A local top chef is taking his sushi skills and a brand-new concept to one of Philly's hottest neighborhoods.

Executive Chef Kevin Yanaga is dubbed the "sushi whisperer" and is known for working at some of the city's top restaurants.

At his latest venture, Izakaya by Yanaga, Kevin brings the flavors of his hometown in Kawasaki, Japan, and merges it with Western influences.

You'll find classic sushi dishes, but the menu is geared more towards comfort food; Think ramen and Japanese fried chicken.

Izakaya is Japanese for pub. A vibe Kevin and his partner, Glu Hospitality, wanted to bring to Fishtown.

They highlight hand-crafted cocktails and a wide range of Japanese whiskey. Plus, it's the only place you'll find 10 different varieties of sakes in the city.

The layout is a dual concept, with the front side more causal, offering small plates. The second part of the concept is an upscale tasting room, an Omakase sushi bar, opening later this fall. Also launching this fall, is happy hour and weekend brunch.

Izakaya by Yanaga | Instagram
1832 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 19125
Hours: Wed-Sun 5-10PM
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkphiladelphiafyi phillysushifyi fishtown
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Oct. 17 FYI Philly: Tour new W Hotel, Vegans are Us, Philly Film Fest
100% Authentic Mexican Grill Opens in South Jersey
WATCH Oct. 3 FYI Philly: Hispanic Heritage Month, Karen's farewell
Crème Brulee Bistro & Café bakes the best of France all over Philly
TOP STORIES
Shooting investigation underway near Philadelphia high school
Police: Fight led to shooting inside Lancaster, Pa. mall
Colin Powell dead at 84 from COVID-19 complications
Philly resident voices concerns after ATV riders fill city streets
Mom delivers 14 lb. baby after suffering 19 miscarriages
'You are not alone:' Lane Johnson issues message on mental health
Man behind controversial Trump Russia dossier speaks out
Show More
Eagles superfan Giovanni reunited with Wentz in Indy
US and Haiti seek release of 17 abducted by gang, including 5 kids
Trial postponed for man accused of shooting 6 Philly police officers
Group protests in front of billboard calling for resignation
Luke Bryan to host CMA Awards on ABC
More TOP STORIES News