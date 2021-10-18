The 'sushi whisperer" opens Izakaya by Yanaga in Fishtown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A local top chef is taking his sushi skills and a brand-new concept to one of Philly's hottest neighborhoods.Executive Chef Kevin Yanaga is dubbed the "sushi whisperer" and is known for working at some of the city's top restaurants.At his latest venture, Izakaya by Yanaga, Kevin brings the flavors of his hometown in Kawasaki, Japan, and merges it with Western influences.You'll find classic sushi dishes, but the menu is geared more towards comfort food; Think ramen and Japanese fried chicken.Izakaya is Japanese for pub. A vibe Kevin and his partner, Glu Hospitality, wanted to bring to Fishtown.They highlight hand-crafted cocktails and a wide range of Japanese whiskey. Plus, it's the only place you'll find 10 different varieties of sakes in the city.The layout is a dual concept, with the front side more causal, offering small plates. The second part of the concept is an upscale tasting room, an Omakase sushi bar, opening later this fall. Also launching this fall, is happy hour and weekend brunch.1832 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 19125