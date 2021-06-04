homicide

Persons of interest wanted in deadly Atlantic City shooting

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- In Atlantic City, detectives are hoping new images will help them solve a homicide case.

Police say they're looking for two persons of interest in the deadly shooting of 34-year-old Jacque Sheppard Junior.

On May 14, around 11:02 p.m., authorities say Sheppard was shot and found unresponsive near Baltic and Maryland avenues. He was rused to Atlanticare Regional Medical Center City Campus where he later died.

On Thursday, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office released images of a white Honda Odyssey minivan with no front tag, as well as persons of interest wanted in connection with the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor's Office Web site to submit a tip anonymously.

