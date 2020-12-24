Jalen Hurts show goes to Big D; new-look Sixers set for debut

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- What a game Jalen Hurts had against the Cardinals on Sunday!He accomplished something no rookie has ever done through two career starts: throw for 330 yards, 3 TDS, with no interceptions. Doug Pederson would not commit to starting him beyond this week but did say so far they've seen enough to know he can succeed at this level, especially given what he did in college.None of that bodes well for Carson Wentz.The crazy thing is that the Birds still aren't out of this thingSwitching to the hardwood.The new-look Sixers make their 2020-21 season debut this week.It's a team that new coach Doc Rivers says can be special.With new pieces who come in with championship resumes, it just might be."You have to feel special to be special," Rivers says. "I don't think I need to make a forecast or anything. We have Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid on our basketball team. And right now teams that have two NBA All-stars and all defensive players tend to fair well, and so I think we are special in that regard."One thing that will be so interesting to watch is whether or not the Sixers still have a home court advantage without fans in the stands. Last year they were 29-2 at the Wells Fargo Center in front of sellout crowds.Sixers President Chris Heck told me he was invited to the Eagles game to get an idea of what the atmosphere was like and found it so sad, that he realized they needed live elements. But nobody can be within 30 feet of the court.So they built stages in the stands, 30 feet above the crowd and will have live announcer, drum line, national anthem and the mascot, Franklin, in hopes of giving the team a Philly advantage.Let's hope it works