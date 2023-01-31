Take a look: Philadelphia Eagles debut Super Bowl 57 jerseys

Going to see the Philadelphia Eagles play at State Farm Stadium in Super Bowl 57 could get pricey.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles will rock midnight green jerseys when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57.

The team showed off the new threads Tuesday as the Super Bowl LVII patches were being sewn on.

Fans are already paying up thousands to get to the big game.

Gary Zimmer and Lisa Cain from Bryn Mawr decided to fulfill a lifelong dream of watching the Eagles in the Super Bowl live and in person.

"It's going to be a little over $20,000," said Gary Zimmer. "A few months ago we got engaged, and we were on a wonderful vacation together ... she said to me, 'You know, if the Eagles make it to the Super Bowl, we can have our honeymoon in Arizona, and go as our honeymoon.' I immediately said 'yes.'"

And if you want to purchase your package with the Eagles, they will direct you to "On Location", the official hospitality partner of the NFL.

A package complete with game day tickets, an exclusive pregame party and tailgate experience starts at $4,973 per person.

Packages including air travel and hotel start at $10,000 per person.

According to StubHub, the average price of tickets sold is more than $7,500, and Eagles fans are leading when it comes to ticket sales, making up 20% of sales.

