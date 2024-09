Philadelphia chef named finalist in 2024 James Beard Awards

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia chef was named a finalist in this year's James Beard Awards, a prestigious honor in the culinary industry.

Jesse Ito, of Royal Sushi & Izakaya, is among five finalists up for Best Chef.

Out of the 10 semifinalists named earlier this year, Ito was the only one to advance.

Other finalists in the Best Chef category include:

Tony Conte, Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana, Darnestown, MD

Matt Kern, One Coastal, Fenwick Island, DE

Harley Peet, Bas Rouge, Easton, MD

Kevin Tien, Moon Rabbit, Washington, D.C.

The James Beard Award winners will be announced during a ceremony on June 10, 2024 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.