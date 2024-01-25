10 Philadelphia area restaurants named semifinalists for James Beard Awards

Finalists will be announced on April 3 and winners will be crowned June 10.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia region has racked up 10 semifinalist nominations for the 2024 James Beard Awards, a prestigious honor in the culinary industry.

While chefs are hard at work prepping food for Restaurant Week crowds at a.kitchen+bar, the real star of the show is the wine list.

"These are a lot of the winemakers we love," said Frank Kinyon, a beverage director, while showing off the restaurant's wine options. "We have citrusy whites, mineral-driven whites."

The restaurant a.kitchen+bar is a semifinalist for the Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages award.

RELATED | Restaurant Week kicks off in Center City Philadelphia

"It's basically the Oscar's equivalent to the restaurant industry, so this is the biggest award they can be given out," Kinyon explained.

The restaurant is one of 10 in Philadelphia and South Jersey nominated for the prestigious award.

"It's humbling," said AJ Sarno of Isgro Pastries, which is up for Outstanding Bakery.

"Philly's been cleaning up lately in James Beard Awards, so just to be included in that list of people is incredible," said Sarno.

It's also a sign of culinary excellence in Philadelphia. The nominees include:

Outstanding Chef

- Dionicio Jiménez: Cantina La Martina in Philadelphia

Emerging Chef

- Yun Fuentes: Bolo in Philadelphia

Best New Restaurant

- My Loup in Philadelphia

Outstanding Bakery

- Isgro Pastries in Philadelphia

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages

- a.kitchen+bar in Philadelphia

Best Chef Mid-Atlantic

- Dane DeMarco: Gass & Main in Haddonfield, New Jersey

- Carlos Aparicio: El Chingon in Philadelphia

- Jesse Ito: Royal Sushi & Izakaya in Philadelphia

- Randy Rucker: River Twice in Philadelphia

- Omar Tate: Honeysuckle Provisions in Philadelphia

"It doesn't surprise me at all. They're amazing in there," said Leanora Salgado after dining at Bolo. She and her date said they had a meal to remember.

"This is our second time here. We came for the ceviche specifically and we got pulled into Restaurant Week," said Christina McClellan.

Semifinalists like Bolo will have a few months to celebrate. Finalists will be announced on April 3 and winners will be crowned June 10.