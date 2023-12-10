Man gunned down outside mother's Philadelphia home; police search for suspect

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is shot right outside his mother's house. Now she is coming forward to ask for your help in solving his murder.

Deborah Queen says she is still struggling with her son's untimely death. She asked that we don't show her face.

"I miss him. I'm really traumatized by this. It's very hard for me to sleep at night and it's just a bad situation," she said.

The night of Tuesday, April 16, 2019, Jarrett Davis was at a friend's party in his mother's neighborhood in Philadelphia's Germantown section.

Just before 2:30 a.m. the next morning, Queen says she heard Davis come into her home along the 300 block of East Rittenhouse Street.

"I had a Ring camera and me and my granddaughter were in bed. He had come home, I heard him come inside and I heard him go back out. Then we heard gunshots."

She says she ran downstairs and opened the door to find the 37-year-old shot multiple times.

"I did get out there to pick him up, to hold him and talk to him, and the police had pulled up at that time."

He was taken to the hospital where he remained unconscious until his death days later on May 5. His mother says her Ring camera captured two cars leaving the scene at the time, one black and one white.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.