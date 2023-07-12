Philadelphia nonprofit aims to help local jazz musicians through financial, personal hardships

A Philadelphia nonprofit that has been helping musicians for the past two decades has a new home in the Mount Airy neighborhood.

At least once a week for the rest of the summer, Jazz Bridge is putting on shows in different communities.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia nonprofit that has been helping musicians for the past two decades has a new home in the Mount Airy neighborhood.

Jazz Bridge, which was originally founded in 2004, is a nonprofit specifically catered to help jazz players in greater Philadelphia.

"Our mission is to help musicians in their time of crisis or greater need," said Kim Tucker, the organization's executive director.

No one understands that mission better than Neil Podgerski, a pianist who before he needed help himself, had been performing with Jazz Bridge for years.

"I started at three, so music always just spoke to me," he said about his start in music.

Music is Podgerski's livelihood, so in 2022, when that ability was in question, he was at a loss for what to do.

"Last year, I found out that I had a heart condition that was genetic," he said. "The idea of not working for three months was more stressful to me than getting heart surgery."

He turned to Jazz Bridge and said the organization sent him a check within a week to help pay his bills while he recovered.

"Yeah, this is real. They mean what they say," Podgerski said.

He's one of hundreds of musicians the nonprofit has helped.

"We've had people reach out to us to say utility bills have been late, their rent is late. During the pandemic, they wanted to know how to talk to your mortgage person," said Tucker.

At least once a week for the rest of the summer, Jazz Bridge is putting on shows in different communities in greater Philadelphia.

These concerts not only give the musicians a chance to perform, but they help them secure their livelihood.

"That's another way of giving back to the community, by keeping musicians hired and employed," said Kevin Johnson, the president of Jazz Bridge.

For musicians like Podgerski, Jazz Bridge gave them so much more than money. They kept Podgerski's heart beating.

"It's for the love of music, I guess, the love of these musicians," said Tucker.