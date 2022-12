Presents delivered to families with babies in Jefferson Abington's NICU

In Montgomery County, families spent Christmas Eve in Jefferson Abington Hospital's neo-natal intensive care unit received gift bags.

ABINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In Montgomery County, families spent Christmas Eve in Jefferson Abington Hospital's neo-natal intensive care unit received gift bags.

The gifts were delivered by a family that was once in their shoes seven years ago.

Seven-year-old Collette is a graduate of the NICU.

Her family gave out bags of swaddles, bibs, preemie footie pajamas, books, stuffed animals and gift cards.

Many of the items were donated by The Little Gym of Abington's giving tree.