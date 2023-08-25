Jeopardy! champions, retired teacher and student, reunite after 30+ years

A special shout-out on Jeopardy! led to a special reunion between two former champs, a retired high school teacher from Philadelphia and her student.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "I was on my sofa, watching like I do every night with my glass of wine in my hand. And I was just absolutely shocked," said Mary Campbell.

Campbell, a retired high school teacher and lifelong Jeopardy! fan, became a one-time champion of the beloved game show in 1994. But she thought that part of her life had mostly been forgotten.

That was until the summer of 2023, when her former student at Archbishop Ryan High School made an appearance on the show.

That student, Ilena Di Toro, also became a one-time champion. And in her second appearance, she made a special shout-out.

"Yes, my high school history teacher, Maryann Campbell, was a contestant on Jeopardy in the 1990s," she said to host Ken Jennings.

Hearing that on television made Campbell almost drop her wine glass. She could not believe a student had remembered her appearance on the show nearly thirty years later.

"For any of them to remember me and to be inspired by what I said to them is an honor," she said. "It's an absolute honor."

Campbell and Di Toro reunited today at Archbishop Ryan High School to watch their Jeopardy! episodes and reminisce on memories within those walls. It was the first time they had seen each other since Di Toro's graduation in 1988.

"One of the good things you pick up from teachers is learning, knowledge," said Di Toro. "It never ends."

Both former champions agreed it might be pretty neat to appear on Jeopardy! again as a team. But at the very least, they will continue to watch the answer-based show and come up with the right questions.

Jeopardy! Productions contributed to this piece by providing archival videos. To learn more about Jeopardy!, visit their website.

