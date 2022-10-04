More flooding expected at Jersey Shore from coastal storm

In towns like Sea Isle and Wildwood, streets turned to rivers.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- More flooding is expected in Atlantic City on Tuesday afternoon as a coastal storm hit the Jersey shore.

The Action Cam was in Ventnor on Tuesday morning where the ocean churned.

Another day of rain, wind, and cold was predicted for Tuesday.

"Well I hate the rain anyway, so what can I say," laughed Gilberto Cedeno of Millville.

Cedeno added, "The weather's gotten colder. Windier."

More flooding was expected around afternoon high tide.

Some people were stunned by the sight that met them on Monday.

"When I got out from work, seeing the floods coming in and coming out," said Archie Womack of Atlantic City.

Atlantic City activated its flood response plan on Sunday, bringing in resources like high water vehicles and flat bottom boats.

Drivers parked in low-lying areas of Atlantic City were told to move their cars to Wave Parking Garage, where there's free parking through Thursday at noon.

The siren system, usually used to alert teens of curfew, will sound for imminent flooding.

"When you hear those sirens, and it's not 10 o'clock, that means to move your car. Flooding is coming in those areas," said Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small.

Beach erosion is another problem; early reports indicate significant erosion but officials won't really know the extent until later in the week.